proud for receiving the visit from the champions Cars and Coffee with real Coffee and a Car Corral Cars and Coffee with real Coffee and a Car Corral

The champions of the Southern Professional Hockey League, the Peoria Rivermen, came to salute us with their first President’s Cup trophy - The real one!

The championship is the first for the Rivermen in the SPHL after three previous trips to the finals, and the 40-year-old franchise’s first of any kind since winning the ECHL’s Kelly Cup in 1999-2000.





We are very proud to have Codi and his team-mates from the Coffee Club as regulars at our Coffee Shop, and we are very thankful to him for surprising us with his visit.