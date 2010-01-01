FREE SHIPPING ON ORDERS GREATER THAN $40.00
SATURDAY, JULY 30, 8 AM – NOON
AT JUNCTION CITY SHOPPING CENTER
Café Santa Rosa Coffee Shop and Junction City Shopping Center are committed to helping share your classic vehicles with the public. The fun runs from 8:00 a.m. to noon, every last Saturday of each month, and this time we are including in our event a Car Corral (FSBO). Come inside Café Santa Rosa Coffee shop to register your vehicle for a safe showing and sell it at the Car Corral. There are only 20 spots available at the corral. The whole family is invited.
The champions of the Southern Professional Hockey League, the Peoria Rivermen, came to salute us with their first President’s Cup trophy - The real one!
The championship is the first for the Rivermen in the SPHL after three previous trips to the finals, and the 40-year-old franchise’s first of any kind since winning the ECHL’s Kelly Cup in 1999-2000.
We are very proud to have Codi and his team-mates from the Coffee Club as regulars at our Coffee Shop, and we are very thankful to him for surprising us with his visit.
"From Farm to Cup" is not just our motto. It is our business model and philosophy that allows us to be Socially and Environmentally responsible
The community always needs a place for leisure, a place for groups to gather, and a mini-workplace away from the office. We offer comfortable seating inside our café with free Wi-Fi and plenty of outlets!
WE ARE OPEN FROM MONDAY TO SATURDAY
FROM 8:00 AM TO 5:00 PM
We pride ourselves on being one of the only coffee shops in the United States and possibly the world that supplies itself with coffee from its own farm. We have done our best to also supply our shop with one of the finest tea in the market.
Although we offer a wide variety of hot and iced drinks, we also provide savory and sweet food options. So whether you're stopping for your morning coffee, a lunch time snack, or an afternoon treat, we've got you covered!